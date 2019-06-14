U.S. President Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms

Roberta Rampton for Reuters:

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday to discuss trade and other hot-button issues facing the tech company as Trump deliberates whether to make good on his threat to hike tariffs on imports from China.

Trump’s meeting with Cook was disclosed by daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump during an event that Trump held with governors on skills development.

Cook is a frequent visitor to the White House and has worked with Ivanka Trump on her job training and education initiatives… On Thursday, Trump spoke with Cook about “trade, U.S. investment, immigration and privacy,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.