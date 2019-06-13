Jonathan Morrison hands-on reviews of Apple’s all-new Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR

Jonathan Morrison via YouTube:

My initial review of the 2019 Mac Pro! Got some exclusive time with the new Mac Pro which packs up to 28-cores, 1.5TB of RAM and 4 GPUs. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know!

Jonathan Morrison again via YouTube:

My initial review of the Pro Display XDR! Apple’s new 2019 Mac Pro is no doubt but I’m most excited for Apple’s Pro Display XDR which is a 32-inch 6K HDR Display that pack 1,000 nits of sustained brightness and rivals monitors up to $40,000. Yes, the $999 Apple stand sold separately is inarguably overpriced but even if Apple charged $5,999 and included the stand, it would be a great deal.

MacDailyNews Take: Exactly. It’s need vs. want.

All of those bitching about a $999 display stand are “wanters,” not “needers.” (Plus, they’ve never shopped for high-end production gear, obviously, where a handle for your camera can easily cost more than that.)

