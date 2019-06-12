Apple’s stock just did something it hasn’t done since the dot-com bubble burst

Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:

Apple Inc.’s stock rally has finally done something that it hasn’t been able to do, in 20 failed attempts, since the demise of the dot-com bubble.

The technology giant’s stock rose 1.2% Tuesday to post a sixth straight gain. That would be the longest win streak since the six-day stretch ending April 23, which followed a nine-day win streak through April 8.

What makes the current streak different, though, is that all six of the daily gains were of more than 1%. The last time the stock rose at least 1% for six straight days was the seven-day run ended Aug. 29, 2000…

The negative side of the current win streak is that the price remains more than 8.0% below its most recent peak of $211.75, reached on May 3, and 16.1% below its Oct. 3 record close of $232.07… The good news, however, is that the current streak suggests all the things investors worried about last month may not be as bad as feared.

MacDailyNews Take: A nice little rally as people begin to tune out the hysterics and realize:

This whole China thing, at this point, is still overblown by far too many.MacDailyNews, May 17, 2019

People tend to fear the worst. It almost never happens.MacDailyNews, May 14, 2019

  1. I suppose it’s always good when Apple’s share price goes up. The only problem is that it will take weeks to go up in value but a mere day to lose all those gains when a negative rumor surfaces. I feel certain how in a day or so all those recent gains will be lost due to some damning news article.

    1. Today, there is a headline which can take Apple stock lower. “iPhone shipments suffer a shocking decline in Europe.” I think that’s enough to put investors into panic mode which could lead to a quick stock decline. There’s always stuff like that for Apple. Thanks, Tim.

      1. OUFFFFFF!

        That will hurt! Hopefully, with his maturing eco-system, stubborn Apple will release a 4″(.7) iPhone “à la X” this fall and will price it correctly enough for a well balanced intro into the Apple world. Damnit! A market with almost no player. Damnit!

        For that say, an entire line of 4″ iPhone with different tech options. One can dream.

