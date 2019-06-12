Apple’s stock just did something it hasn’t done since the dot-com bubble burst

Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:

Apple Inc.’s stock rally has finally done something that it hasn’t been able to do, in 20 failed attempts, since the demise of the dot-com bubble.

The technology giant’s stock rose 1.2% Tuesday to post a sixth straight gain. That would be the longest win streak since the six-day stretch ending April 23, which followed a nine-day win streak through April 8.

What makes the current streak different, though, is that all six of the daily gains were of more than 1%. The last time the stock rose at least 1% for six straight days was the seven-day run ended Aug. 29, 2000…

The negative side of the current win streak is that the price remains more than 8.0% below its most recent peak of $211.75, reached on May 3, and 16.1% below its Oct. 3 record close of $232.07… The good news, however, is that the current streak suggests all the things investors worried about last month may not be as bad as feared.