Apple’s all-new Mac Pro has clever thermal management that draws heavily from past Mac designs

Apple's new 2019 Mac Pro
Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Software developer and designer Arun Venkatesan has taken a look at the smart thermal management features of the upcoming 2019 Mac Pro.

He also shows some of the past Mac technology Apple has drawn on in the design of the Mac Pro and its accompanying monitor.

The 2019 Mac Pro of course draws heavily from the design of the Power Mac G5, aka the cheese-grater Mac Pro. Venkatesan notes that the machine was one of the very first tower computer systems to create multiple thermal zones within the casing for more efficient thermal management.

MacDailyNews Take: Check out Venkatesan’s article- recommendedhere.

