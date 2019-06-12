Apple eyes changes to iOS device management

Ryan Faas for Computerworld:

Tucked away at the end of [WWDC 2019] late in the week was a 59-minute session: “What’s new in managing Apple devices” (it’s now available via streaming from Apple’s developer site). The presentation, combined with related sessions and documentation, offered major news that most enterprise IT pros will cheer:

• Apple has created a new managed-user profile for BYOD devices.

• The company has created a single sign-on extension for iOS and macOS that simplifies authentication and secure access to enterprise systems, clouds and apps.

[These] two items are the most significant…