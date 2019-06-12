Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel’s German smartphone modem business

Tony Owusu for TheStreet:

Apple is looking to bolster the development of its own 5G chip through the acquisition of Intel’s German smartphone modem business, The Information reported, citing sources.

Apple used Germany’s Infineon when it launched the first iPhone 10 years ago. It then moved to Qualcomm in 2011. Intel then bought Infineon in 2011… The report from The Information follows up reports from May that Apple was working on designing its own 5G iphone chips, but that development would not be completed until 2025 at the earliest.

At its current rate, Apple isn’t expected to develop a 5G-ready iPhone until 2020 at the earliest.