Goldman Sachs CEO is personally testing and sees ‘a lot of interest in’ Apple Card

Hugh Son for CNBC:

Apple has at least one happy customer of its new credit-card: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-linked credit card, which is set to be released this summer, the executive said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla at Recode’s Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona…

“The early feedback indicated that there will be a lot of interest in it when we finally do launch it later this summer,” he said.