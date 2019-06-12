Goldman Sachs CEO is personally testing and sees ‘a lot of interest in’ Apple Card

Catalyst, which arrives this fall, will allow developers who are well-versed in the vagaries of writing iOS apps…
It wouldn’t take much for Apple Inc. to have U.S.-sold iPhones made outside China…
What appeared to be a major MacBook Pro problem resulting in $10,000’s worth of warranty work finally turned out to be a ridiculously simple fix taking seconds and costing nothing at all….
Apple is looking to bolster the development of its own 5G chip through the acquisition of Intel’s German smartphone modem business…
Catalyst is here, Project Marzipan never existed and we may soon see tens of thousands of iPad apps…
Developers and Apple users will be most interested in two major iPad-related announcements at WWDC 2019…
The iconic Firefox logo has fronted Mozilla’s services since 2003 — now, 16 years later, it’s getting a complete makeover…
This past week was one crazy ride! Monday kicked off WWDC 2019 with the traditional keynote and, no joke, this year…
Battery life is always forefront in the minds of people who rely on their iPhones. So, after a lot of testing, and spending a lot of time running my iPhone’s battery flat, I’ve come up the with what I believe are the best ways of making your iPhone battery last all day. ..
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called for the head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division to recuse himself from…