Here are the iOS frameworks Apple’s Catalyst brings to Mac

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Catalyst is here, Project Marzipan never existed and we may soon see tens of thousands of iPad apps ported easily across to the Mac.

What is Catalyst?

Catalyst is Apple’s well thought through system that lets developers easily port their iPad apps across to the Mac. It consists of new tools within Xcode (essentially you just need to tick a box) and built-in Mac support for a huge number of APIs that will let your iOS apps run natively.

I thought some readers may be interested to see a list of all of these.