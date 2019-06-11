Here are the iOS frameworks Apple’s Catalyst brings to Mac

Developers and Apple users will be most interested in two major iPad-related announcements at WWDC 2019…
The iconic Firefox logo has fronted Mozilla’s services since 2003 — now, 16 years later, it’s getting a complete makeover…
This past week was one crazy ride! Monday kicked off WWDC 2019 with the traditional keynote and, no joke, this year…
Battery life is always forefront in the minds of people who rely on their iPhones. So, after a lot of testing, and spending a lot of time running my iPhone’s battery flat, I’ve come up the with what I believe are the best ways of making your iPhone battery last all day. ..
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called for the head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division to recuse himself from…
Apple announced a slew of new features coming to iOS 13 at WWDC…
Apple is no longer proceeding with a plan to build a $921M data center at a site in Kasso, Denmark, with the company recently advising the Aabenraa Municipality…
Unless you have $5,000 (gasp) for Apple’s upcoming Pro Display XDR and another $999 (bigger gasp) for Pro Stand, the only new Mac compatible display…
When doing CPU intensive tasks, is the 2019 MacBook Pro 15-inch with 2.4GHz 8-Core CPU much faster than the 2.3GHz 8-Core model?
Apple is the most privacy-minded of the big tech companies and it goes to great lengths to collect less data than its rivals…
1 Comment
MDN’s link loops back to this post