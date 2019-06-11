All the ways Apple just improved iPad productivity; iPad and Mac just became the perfect team to get things done

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

Developers and Apple users will be most interested in two major iPad-related announcements at WWDC: Catalyst and iPad OS.

Catalyst is Apple’s name for the huge-big-massive set of iOS APIs it is bringing to macOS to enable developers to swiftly port iPad apps to Macs, while the re-branded iPad OS reflects that the tablet is now developing a unique identity as a productive tool…

Most iPad professionals use Safari extensively, and many then get a little frustrated at the need to instruct their tablet to download the full desktop version of the sites they visit.

iPad OS fixes this by automatically presenting the full site, optimized for touch.

That’s good for general browsing, but even better if you use web apps like Squarespace or WordPress. (And you can also choose to only see specific sites in mobile view, if you want)…