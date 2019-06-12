Apple expected to move into massive 630,000 sq. ft. office in Seattle’s South Lake Union

Ashley Stewart for the Business Journal:

Apple Inc. is expected to move into a massive office project in Seattle’s South Lake Union, according to multiple commercial real estate sources.

One of the sources — who asked not to be named to protect business relationships — said Apple plans to take all of 333 Dexter, a Kilroy Realty project on Dexter Avenue and Harrison Street. The project’s website lists 630,000 square feet of office space.

Apple also appears to be expanding in Union Square, where a building permit application lists Apple as a tenant for a project on the 46th floor. Industry sources in December told the Business Journal that Apple had leased floors 38, 43, 44 and half of 45.

In 2018, Apple said it planned to add an additional 1,000 employees in Seattle by 2022. It’s unclear how many employees Apple has in the area now.