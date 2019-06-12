New IKEA grater ad ‘Designed for Apples’ obliquely references new Mac Pro

Dom Carter for Creative Bloq:

When your brand is as big as Apple, people are going to make fun of you no matter what you do. That’s exactly what happened last week when Apple announced its new Mac Pro.

Despite the computer’s impressive specs, people couldn’t help but notice that its tower looked like a cheese grater. And to get in on the joke, IKEA Bulgaria has released this witty ad for its own lookalike product.

Created by advertising company The Smarts, this ad doesn’t end the fun there. If you look closely you’ll see that there’s a lower case letter “i” in the name of IKEA’s meal preparation range, IDEALISK, in a subtle dig at Apple’s camel case product names.