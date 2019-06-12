Apple’s XR successor in production now with 5% higher capacity battery

Stan Lee for THE ELEC:

China’s ATL (Ameperx Technology Limited) has kicked off mass production of batteries for the successor to Apple’s iPhone XR forecast to be unveiled later this year, according to those close to the matter on June 9. Battery packaging will be done by another Chinese firm, Huapu Technology.

The new batteries will have a capacity of 3110mAh, which is more than a 5% improvement from the 2942mAh of the iPhone XR. In fact, it boasts the largest capacity among all iPhones running on a single battery cell.

Of the flagship duo iPhone XS Max and XS, the former has a slightly larger capacity of 3171mAh. But a key difference is that batteries in both models are actually two conjoined battery cells. The batteries for their successors – also to be revealed in the second half of the year – have not begun to be mass produced yet.