How to make your iPhone’s battery last all day

Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Battery life is always forefront in the minds of people who rely on their iPhones. So, after a lot of testing, and spending a lot of time running my iPhone’s battery flat, I’ve come up the with what I believe are the best ways of making your iPhone battery last all day.

The first one is the simplest one, but also the most effective, and that is to switch on Low Power Mode… Another trick I find that vastly improves battery life is turning down the screen brightness. OK, don’t go bananas with this one and turn it down to the point where the screen is completely unreadable because that would be counterproductive, but toning it down a bit when you are indoors and not in bright sunlight really makes a huge difference to how long your battery will last.