Senator Elizabeth Warren demands DOJ antitrust head recuse himself from Apple, Google probes

Naomi Nix and David McLaughlin for Bloomberg:

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called for the head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division to recuse himself from working on any investigations of Alphabet Inc.’s Google or Apple Inc. because of his past lobbying for both companies.

Warren wrote to Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, who oversees the antitrust division, in a letter dated Tuesday that his past work advocating on behalf of the tech giants would create the appearance of a conflict of interest as the agency oversees antitrust scrutiny of both companies. The Massachusetts senator sent a similar letter calling for Delrahim’s recusal to a Justice Department ethics official.

Warren’s letter comes days after the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission divvied up antitrust oversight of Google, Facebook.com Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Apple.

Under that agreement, the Justice Department will pursue an antitrust investigation of Google and oversee any scrutiny of Apple while the Federal Trade Commission will be responsible for antitrust oversight of Amazon and Facebook.