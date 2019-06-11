Yes, Beta FOMO is real, but Apple gave us a present that will last all year long

Lory Gil and Rene Ritchie for iMore:

This past week was one crazy ride! Monday kicked off WWDC 2019 with the traditional keynote and, no joke, this year was the first year we couldn’t type fast enough to keep up with Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering…

But the plethora of new features across Apple’s five new operating systems was just the beginning. And, yes, five, because in addition to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple introduced the long-anticipated iPadOS as well.

They’re all coming to a device near you this fall. Right now, developers are playing around with a lot of those new features and getting their apps ready to take advantage of them thanks to the developer beta release. This time around, Apple is going out of its way to remind you that developer betas are risky business and you may want to reconsider waiting until the public beta next month unless you really need to try it out right now.