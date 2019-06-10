Using Apple’s Screen Time in macOS Catalina

William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider:

Screen Time on the Mac will prevent you over-using social media and it will encourage you to step away from your Mac. Yet it’s still up to you whether or how much you let it help you.

…There is more to it than just Apple waggling a finger at you for using the Mac for sixteen hours a day. Instead, it’s Apple telling you what you were doing for those sixteen hours — and that can be useful.

t’s not Apple’s job to teach us how to use our time, but Apple is giving us more and better tools to help us make these decisions.