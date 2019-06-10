How Apple is making Maps much, much better

Apple put a whole lot of love into Maps at WWDC.
Top line features include much more detailed maps, improved road coverage and more detailed land cover and addresses.
To create this, Apple drove 4 million miles in Apple Cars and sent planes into the air to capture huge quantities of highly detailed information. The result? Not only does Apple have its own mapping data, but buildings, roads, and other structures look better and are more accurate.
Look Around is a fantastic feature that delivers smooth as silk transitions between different areas, unlike Google’s really rather clunky Street View. Not only does it work better, but it also lets you explore locations in privacy – which is a Very Good Thing.
Look Around lets you view a street view of the area, and also lets you tap into full-screen to view the area in 360-degree 3D.
MacDailyNews Take: Look Around is quintessentially Apple. It takes something that was done before somewhat clunky, Google’s Street View, and greatly improves upon it! Apple Maps made a horrible first impression, but Apple’s continued hard work is overcoming that unfortunate start and really bolstering Maps’ reputation. Apple Maps is now our go-to app for Maps and directions!
4 Comments
Apple Maps is my map of choice. I drive 35,000 miles for work and 8,000 in my own car.
Reason for not using Waze or Google? Curious 🙂
I use Apple Maps almost every day. I recently got a new car and my phone works with Apple Car, and the maps there are… just bad. Primitive, can’t zoom in, doesn’t natively zoom in while giving directions, and the phone itself only displays turn-by-turn. You can’t even use the iPhone itself to zoom into the map! So it is in many ways worse than simply not having your car plugged in. This will hopefully be addressed but for now it is rather dreadful!
Blame it on pipeline timmy.