New trailer for Apple TV+ comedy ‘Mythic Quest’ features ‘Always Sunny’ star Rob McElhenney

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

We first heard about the upcoming comedy series in the works for Apple TV+ from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney back in February. Now a full trailer for Mythic Quest was shared today at E3 2019 that gives a closer look at what to expect from the new series.

MacDailyNews Take: Looks promising!

