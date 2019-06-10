Bethesda wants iOS users to test its game streaming tech with DOOM this year

Abhimanyu Ghoshal for TNW:

At its E3 briefing yesterday, Bethesda Softworks, the publisher behind the popular Elder Scrolls and Fallout game franchises, announced that it’s also hopping on the game streaming bandwagon – but not in the way you might think.

The company’s Orion tech is a framework that optimizes cloud gaming performance, so as to reduce latency by up to 20 percent per frame, and to reduce bandwidth requirements by up to 40 percent. Orion is meant to be integrated into game engines to make this magic happen.

while it’s not launching a service of its own, Bethesda will publicly test Orion by allowing gamers to stream the company’s 2016 blockbuster FPS, DOOM, on iOS devices – without installing the game locally; Android and PC streaming will follow soon after. Just don’t expect multiplayer in the initial trial.