AppleInsider reviews LG 23.7-inch Thunderbolt 3 4K UltraFine Display: Excels with Mac integration

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

LG’s 24-inch 4K display is a great option for prosumers who are looking for a forward-thinking monitor that tightly integrates to their Mac with superior quality.

LG introduced this monitor soon after discontinuing the 21-inch 4K UltraFine display. That is fine by us as the new 23.7-inch is a far better value.

There are going to be plenty out there that are okay with the trade offs for a cheaper price, but as Mac users we tend to place more importance on the integration, the design, and quality of the monitor. It may not live entirely up to the bar set by Apple’s hardware but it still stands far above the rest of the market.