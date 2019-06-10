Apple granted U.S. patent for ‘vehicle floor’

Hotstar, India’s largest video streaming service with more than 300 million users, disabled support for Apple’s Safari web browser…
“When you’re a carpenter making a beautiful chest of drawers, you’re not going to use a piece of plywood on the back, even though it faces the wall and nobody will ever see it. You’ll know it’s there, so you’re going to use a beautiful piece of wood on the back. For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through.” –Steve Jobs
Translation:
When you’re an engineer making a beautiful automobile, you’re not going to slap a bunch of tubes, wires, and pipes on the bottom, even though it faces the ground and nobody will ever see it. You’ll know it’s there, so you’re going to use a beautiful design on the bottom. For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through.
Uhhhh. no. What I want on a vehicle floor is the ability to access the necessary components for repairs and maintenance. I have a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder, the truck based chassis of which was designed for use in 3rd world countries, yet still is very easy to drive, handles well for a tall vehicle. rock solid reliable. Is the lower body beautiful? NO: Adults don’t care! (Besides, the day might be coming when we need those kind of vehicles to access 3rd world countries like San Francisco. Not going to go there, but…………..)
I suspect Apple is aiming higher than a diy gas guzzling, inefficient, polluting rust bucket.
Your backyard is not the world.
