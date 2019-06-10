Apple granted U.S. patent for ‘vehicle floor’

4 Comments

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Apple has been granted a patent (number 10,308,290) for a “vehicle floor and subassemblies thereof.”

Apple apparently thinks that the floors of current automobiles aren’t durable and protective enough. The tech giant wants to provide a floor structure that distributes forces from outboard impacts and/or minimizes a height thereof to maximize space for other uses (e.g., battery storage).

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, work continues on what sounds like actual vehicles, not software alone.

4 Comments

  1. “When you’re a carpenter making a beautiful chest of drawers, you’re not going to use a piece of plywood on the back, even though it faces the wall and nobody will ever see it. You’ll know it’s there, so you’re going to use a beautiful piece of wood on the back. For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through.” –Steve Jobs

    Translation:

    When you’re an engineer making a beautiful automobile, you’re not going to slap a bunch of tubes, wires, and pipes on the bottom, even though it faces the ground and nobody will ever see it. You’ll know it’s there, so you’re going to use a beautiful design on the bottom. For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through.

    Reply

    1. Uhhhh. no. What I want on a vehicle floor is the ability to access the necessary components for repairs and maintenance. I have a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder, the truck based chassis of which was designed for use in 3rd world countries, yet still is very easy to drive, handles well for a tall vehicle. rock solid reliable. Is the lower body beautiful? NO: Adults don’t care! (Besides, the day might be coming when we need those kind of vehicles to access 3rd world countries like San Francisco. Not going to go there, but…………..)

      Reply

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,