The iPad Pro might be the ARM-based Mac that we’re waiting for: Apple is paving the way with iPadOS

There’s been plenty of speculation over the past few months on Apple porting MacOS to the ARM platform. Apple’s SoC team has been on fire, producing industry-leading processors for the iPhone and iPad that can match, or even beat Intel’s offerings in certain tasks.
But with the announcement of iPadOS, I wonder if Apple has now changed directions and instead, is looking to bridge the gap between MacOS and iPadOS.
From a hardware perspective, the iPad has always been ahead of the curve but its iPhone-based operating system has always held it back. That changed with the announcement of iPadOS at WWDC 2019. Maybe that ARM-based Mac that we’ve been hoping for is actually the iPad growing up to become a replacement for some of our Macs.
MacDailyNews Take: We think there’s more to come on the ARM-based Mac front beyond iPads running iPadOS.
Intel Macs for the pro market will have to be supported for years to come as ARM builds sufficient speed to compete. ARM may be fine for lower powered Mac tasks but the objective will be to create powerful chips faster than the current Intel or AMD multi-core chips today on top of improvements in those chips in the future. A serious pro ARM Mac sounds 5-7 years away. Maybe longer.
I think Apple should have an ARM-based MacBook Air running a version of OSX with great power and battery life to absolutely crush the competition. Apple’s A-series processors will have no peers and Apple should be able to generate huge market share. If Apple gets the pricing right (which isn’t likely) even schools might take to it instead of buying Chromebooks. Apple is always giving market share away to some Alphabet-based OS and it’s quite disappointing to loyal Apple followers.