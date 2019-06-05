What to do with your gift cards now that Apple killed iTunes

Josh Ocampo for Lifehacker:

As announced at this year’s WWDC, after 18 years, Apple has finally decided to kill iTunes, its clunky, iconic music app. Apple intends to break up the service into smaller parts— meaning iTunes as we know it will cease to exist.

But what does this mean for all the unused gift cards you received every Christmas for years? Well, the iTunes store isn’t going anywhere (for now), so you can still redeem any iTunes card and add credit to your account within the store to buy movies, TV shows, books or games.

But you can also use the cards to pay for some subscription-based services on a monthly basis, like accounts on Hulu… If you’re paying for an iCloud storage account, you can use an iTunes gift card to fund your existing payment, too.