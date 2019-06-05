1 Comment

  1. I was personally hoping this would be in the guidelines. It will mean I don’t have to look past other options to get to the one I want.

    The fact is they have to go in some order and this is the most logical as Apple is the platform provider. It shouldn’t be seen as anti-competitive as you can still very clearly see all of the other options. What would be anti-competitive is Apple hiding these other options or not allowing them altogether. Users still get a clear choice, in fact they get more choice and more control than ever.

    I also have to wonder about the true motives of any developer that complains about Apple adding this new feature. Unless they need to leverage some additional feature from a social network (which they should make clear) there really shouldn’t be an issue with this.

