Tim Bajarin: Apple’s new Mac Pro is the Mac of Steve Jobs’ dreams

For the last three years, Apple has been criticized a great deal for not upgrading their Mac Pro line in a more-timely fashion. This caused many of their pro customers to move away from the Mac and to other workstation class systems from HP, Dell and others.
Early this week, Apple responded to this criticism by introducing a new Mac Pro that includes a new XEON processor from Intel, as well as extremely powerful graphics cards from AMD through their VEGA line of graphics processors and boards… From a technical standpoint, the Mac Pro is one of the most powerful workstations on the market and sets Apple up to be more than competitive with the current offering from competitors.
The new Mac Pro emphasizes that the Mac is still an essential product for Apple, and they can still innovate at the highest levels. It also helps fulfill a key goal of Apple Co-Founder, Steve Jobs. A day after Jobs came back to Apple in 1997, I met with him to try and get a sense of how he was going to help turn Apple around. I asked him directly what his top priority would be. He said that while he was away, Apple forgot about their core customers. These were the folks that helped put the Mac on the map and included engineers, graphic designers, desktop publishers, and those who needed more powerful tools to do their specific type of technically driven jobs… Within weeks of Jobs being on the job, he ordered the engineers to create more powerful Macs and, within a year, Apple was back in favor with their core customers and this was one of the reasons Apple started turning itself around.
In talks with my Hollywood friends since this new Mac Pro was announced, it is clear that the new Mac Pro hit a real nerve in Hollywood. This product has the chance to help Apple gain ground on competitors in this critical, creative market segment. I can’t help thinking that this new Mac Pro is the dream machine Steve Jobs might have envisioned when he came back to Apple in 1997.
MacDailyNews Take: Steve likely wouldn’t be proud of the Mac Pro fiasco of the last half-decade, but we bet that he’d be very proud of the new Mac Pro!
Apple now just needs to demonstrate a real commitment to upgrading the Mac Pro. Those professional users who moved away from the Mac will begin to come back, the first wave will be those who were most reluctant to move, but as Apple shows regular upgrades over time, the pros will be back. These are Macs, of course – with unmatched ease-of-use, security, reliability, and superior TCO.
6 Comments
I believe Steve would have been pleased with the new Mac Pro but the Mac of he is dreams is the iPad Pro with the new iPadOS.
I just can’t get past the 256GB on a $6k machine… they are now treating storage like they have RAM prices for years.
I guess if you can fork out 6+K for a Mac you can afford whatever PCI storage solution you need for as long as you need it. What a Mac! What would Steve say? Ask Woz, this is probably HIS dream machine.
That’s big enough for the OS and all the pro apps you might need.
If you’re using this machine, you’re not storing working files, archived projects, or data on that drive.
This is the Mac of Steve’s nightmares. It’s the exact computer that made Steve fail. And what I’m referring to is NeXT. NeXT failed largely because the computers were too expensive, even for the pro vertical market they were going after.
I realize Apple has a large consumer base with iOS, but this Mac Pro is absurdly expensive and beyond the reach of many “Pros”. I question that there is any sustained market for it.
And the display is also ridiculous. $6000 USD? That is inaccessible to most people.
I look at these products and they already look dated. The iMac Pro is decent, but even that needs a redesign. The Microsoft Surface Studio PC is an incredible design, and Apple is still nowhere near that.
The $6000 Apple 6 k monitor is antiquated junk: you can do multi-touch on it. The cheesgrater is also ugly and the MacOS is getting long in the tooth.
We need a new fusion OS and an entirely new class of devices. What this is, is Apple creating a checklist of features based on online market research of people saying to bring back the cheesegrater! This isn’t innovation, it’s absurd. So is a $1000 monitor stand.
So if you CAN do multi-touch as you say, this makes it “antiquated junk”?
Maybe YOU are the antiquated junk. Catalina lets you put multi-touch on your iPad. Or a trackpad. Keep your ugly, greasy fingers away from my $6k 6K screen, you cheap sunovabiyatch.