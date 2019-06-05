Tim Bajarin: Apple’s new Mac Pro is the Mac of Steve Jobs’ dreams

Tim Bajarin for Forbes:

For the last three years, Apple has been criticized a great deal for not upgrading their Mac Pro line in a more-timely fashion. This caused many of their pro customers to move away from the Mac and to other workstation class systems from HP, Dell and others.

Early this week, Apple responded to this criticism by introducing a new Mac Pro that includes a new XEON processor from Intel, as well as extremely powerful graphics cards from AMD through their VEGA line of graphics processors and boards… From a technical standpoint, the Mac Pro is one of the most powerful workstations on the market and sets Apple up to be more than competitive with the current offering from competitors.

The new Mac Pro emphasizes that the Mac is still an essential product for Apple, and they can still innovate at the highest levels. It also helps fulfill a key goal of Apple Co-Founder, Steve Jobs. A day after Jobs came back to Apple in 1997, I met with him to try and get a sense of how he was going to help turn Apple around. I asked him directly what his top priority would be. He said that while he was away, Apple forgot about their core customers. These were the folks that helped put the Mac on the map and included engineers, graphic designers, desktop publishers, and those who needed more powerful tools to do their specific type of technically driven jobs… Within weeks of Jobs being on the job, he ordered the engineers to create more powerful Macs and, within a year, Apple was back in favor with their core customers and this was one of the reasons Apple started turning itself around.

In talks with my Hollywood friends since this new Mac Pro was announced, it is clear that the new Mac Pro hit a real nerve in Hollywood. This product has the chance to help Apple gain ground on competitors in this critical, creative market segment. I can’t help thinking that this new Mac Pro is the dream machine Steve Jobs might have envisioned when he came back to Apple in 1997.