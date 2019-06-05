Apple’s iOS 13 and iPadOS will be compatible with these iPhone and iPad models

No Comments
iOS 13 brings exciting new features to popular apps this fall.
iOS 13 brings exciting new features to popular apps this fall.

Apple’s forthcoming iOS 13, due this fall, will be compatible with the following devices:

• iPhone XS
• iPhone XS Max
• iPhone XR
• iPhone X
• iPhone 8
• iPhone 8 Plus
• iPhone 7
• iPhone 7 Plus
• iPhone 6s
• iPhone 6s Plus
• iPhone SE
• iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS features a new Home screen with more apps and a Today View for information at a glance.
iPadOS features a new Home screen with more apps and a Today View for information at a glance.

iPadOS, also due this fall, will be compatible with these devices:

• 12.9-inch iPad Pro
• 11-inch iPad Pro
• 10.5-inch iPad Pro
• 9.7-inch iPad Pro
• iPad (6th generation)
• iPad (5th generation)
• iPad mini (5th generation)
• iPad mini 4
• iPad Air (3rd generation)
• iPad Air 2

MacDailyNews Take: If these lists don’t include your device(s), it might finally be time to upgrade your old iPhones and/or iPads!

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,