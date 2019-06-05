Apple’s iOS 13 and iPadOS will be compatible with these iPhone and iPad models

Apple’s forthcoming iOS 13, due this fall, will be compatible with the following devices:

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XS Max

• iPhone XR

• iPhone X

• iPhone 8

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone 7

• iPhone 7 Plus

• iPhone 6s

• iPhone 6s Plus

• iPhone SE

• iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS, also due this fall, will be compatible with these devices:

• 12.9-inch iPad Pro

• 11-inch iPad Pro

• 10.5-inch iPad Pro

• 9.7-inch iPad Pro

• iPad (6th generation)

• iPad (5th generation)

• iPad mini (5th generation)

• iPad mini 4

• iPad Air (3rd generation)

• iPad Air 2

MacDailyNews Take: If these lists don’t include your device(s), it might finally be time to upgrade your old iPhones and/or iPads!