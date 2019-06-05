Apple’s iOS 13 and iPadOS will be compatible with these iPhone and iPad models

Apple’s forthcoming iOS 13, due this fall, will be compatible with the following devices:
• iPhone XS
• iPhone XS Max
• iPhone XR
• iPhone X
• iPhone 8
• iPhone 8 Plus
• iPhone 7
• iPhone 7 Plus
• iPhone 6s
• iPhone 6s Plus
• iPhone SE
• iPod touch (7th generation)
iPadOS, also due this fall, will be compatible with these devices:
• 12.9-inch iPad Pro
• 11-inch iPad Pro
• 10.5-inch iPad Pro
• 9.7-inch iPad Pro
• iPad (6th generation)
• iPad (5th generation)
• iPad mini (5th generation)
• iPad mini 4
• iPad Air (3rd generation)
• iPad Air 2
MacDailyNews Take: If these lists don’t include your device(s), it might finally be time to upgrade your old iPhones and/or iPads!