Apple Retail Store overcrowding is a problem worth solving

In event planning, too much of a good thing can spoil the party. Apple stores are running into a similar problem as customers flock to the retailer’s tech classes, overcrowding many of their mostly mall-based locations.
Increased customer awareness and more in-depth class content since the rollout of the “Today at Apple” learning sessions has led to bottlenecks… “This is an issue,” wrote Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData in a RetailWire online discussion last week. “Some of the traditional mall-based stores are relatively small boxes which do not have the capacity to host a lot of classes or big sessions… Another issue that arises from crowded stores is the difficulty in finding Apple associates.”
“The hubris of ‘we can do what we want and customers will wait’ leads me as a longtime Apple user to avoid the stores whenever I can,” wrote Bob Phibbs, The Retail Doctor. “Be brilliant on the basics.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Retail Stores’ “problem” is one every retailer on earth dreams of having.
Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded. – Yogi Berra
Angela’s only claim to fame. Good riddance.
It’s good to hear that consumers are still going to Apple Retail stores. I was actually under the impression that Apple was dying. I suppose that was due to all the focus on iPhone sales and Wall Street’s view of how Apple lives and dies by iPhone sales. Of course, that also has a lot to do with how Apple is being run and how they seem to put most of their effort into just one product which would be the iPhone. It’s hard to tell how well a company is doing based on what is being posted on the internet. With the new Mac Pro it sure doesn’t seem as though Apple has completely run out of innovation, although I’m sure there will be some articles on the internet saying this has already been done before.
I don’t bother going to Apple stores anymore as I always purchase my Apple products online. In NYC, there are so many Apple stores I can choose from and when I have passed by them, they always seem to have plenty of people in them. I can’t tell whether the people inside are actually buying anything. I can only hope that plenty of customers in Apple stores means that Apple is thriving as a company. There are just so many stories about how Apple is failing as a company, it’s hard to get a clear picture of exactly what is going on. I have always been satisfied with buying Apple products and getting great use out of them, so I may be biased toward Apple. Wall Street never praises or even mentions anything about Apple’s Retail store business, so I’ll never find out exactly how Apple is doing from Wall Street. It’s as though Apple’s retail business doesn’t even exist and I find that very strange considering how much money Apple makes per store.