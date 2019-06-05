Hands on with Apple’s new macOS 10.15 Catalina

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Apple is bringing sweeping changes to macOS 10.15 Catalina, and we’ve gone hands-on to highlight the biggest and best features of the new update.

Probably the biggest, and the best feature that Apple introduced in macOS Catalina is Sidecar which allows you to use your iPad as a second display for additional screen space, but it isn’t limited to just that. It will allow you to use your Apple Pencil to draw, sketch or mark up any documents. If you take a screenshot on your Mac, it can appear on your iPad where you’d an edit and mark it up. You can connect your iPad wired, or wirelessly and works peer-to-peer but the wireless performance will depend on your environment.

Another big feature that we don’t have access to at the moment, but will be a major game changer for macOS is Project Catalyst, formerly known as Marzipan. This will allow developers to release their iOS apps on the Mac with only minor work.