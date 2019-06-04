Apple CEO Cook: We’re not really taking a shot at anybody with Sign In with Apple

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with CBS Evening News [yesterday, following Apple’s WWDC keynote] and shared a few quick thoughts on one of the new features, Sign In with Apple.

Cook was asked whether Apple was taking a shot at the way Facebook and Google collect user data with the new feature, but Cook said that wasn’t the case. Apple, he says, focuses on the user, and the company believes people want to be able to use the web without being under surveillance.

You know, we’re not really taking a shot at anybody. We’re – we focus on the user. And the user wants the ability to go across numerous properties on the web without being under surveillance. We’re moving privacy protections forward. And I actually think it’s a very reasonable request for people to make. — Tim Cook

When asked whether Facebook cares about privacy and security, Cook says that “everybody’s beginning to care more” thanks to increased awareness of what’s been happening.

Many people are getting more offended. I think this is good. Because we need to shine a light on it. You can imagine an environment where everyone begins to think there’s no privacy. And if there’s no privacy, your freedom of expression just plummets. Because now you’re going to be thinking about how everybody’s going know every single thing you’re doing. This is not good for our country, not good for democracy. — Tim Cook