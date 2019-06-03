Apple to debut developer tools aimed at increasing apps for Macs at WWDC today

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Apple Inc is expected to give software makers new tools to make it easier to adapt their iPad and iPhone apps for its Mac laptops on Monday at its annual developer conference in San Jose, California.

MacDailyNews Take: For all Macs, not just notebooks.

The thousands of developers expected to descend on San Jose this week write the apps in Apple’s App Store… Chief Executive Tim Cook and software chief Craig Federighi are expected to announce in a keynote address new tools that will make it easier for developers to put their apps on Macs without completely rewriting the code.

The move could broaden the apps available for Macs and give Apple more chances to make money on apps for its longest-lived product line. Apple will also update its operating systems and apps at the annual conference.