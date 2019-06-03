Apple to debut developer tools aimed at increasing apps for Macs at WWDC today

Apple Inc is expected to give software makers new tools to make it easier to adapt iOS apps for its Macintosh computers on Monday in San Jose, California…
In 1999, Apple released a slew of new features with Mac OS 9, calling it “the best internet operating system ever.” The idea was to unlock the full potential of the…
We can’t ignore the dream of an autonomous electric car (EV) designed by Jony Ive’s team, with a clean modern user interface, sold in Apple Stores…
Why are there so many headlines saying iTunes is ending and the age of digital downloads is over? Because, apparently, writers can’t read, fact checkers can’t check facts, and editors are too busy baiting clicks…
Apple has abruptly removed all social media content from its iTunes page on Facebook, including posts, photos, and videos. This appears to have happened within the past 24 hours…
As we approach yet another major macOS update — macOS 10.15 is expected to arrive at WWDC 2019 — it appears that time’s running out on some apps…
In early February, an 18-year-old German security researcher named Linus Henze demonstrated a macOS attack that would allow a malicious application to grab passwords from Apple’s protected keychain…
For nearly 20 years, iTunes has been the primary way for people to buy, organize and listen to music. It was unveiled in 2001…
Leading up to its 30th Annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Apple is channeling its unique hardware savvy to create a future that is powerful, premium, accessible to everyone, and private to yourself…
The Justice Department is gearing up for an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, a move that could present a major new layer of regulatory scrutiny for the search giant…