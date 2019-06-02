Apple patches modem bug that’s been in Macs since 1999

Lily Hay Newman for Wired:

In 1999, Apple released a slew of new features with Mac OS 9, calling it ‘the best internet operating system ever.’ The idea was to unlock the full potential of the turquoise plastic iMac G3 — the Internet Mac! — released in 1998. But 12-year-old Joshua Hill didn’t have an iMac. To take advantage of all the new connectivity from his parents’ mid-’90s Mac Performa, he needed a modem that would plug into the computer through one of its chunky ‘serial’ ports. So, naturally, he swapped his holographic Han Solo trading card with a friend for a 56k modem and started poking around. Twenty years later, his childhood fascination has led him to unearth a modem configuration bug that’s been in Apple operating systems all these years. And Apple finally patched it in April.

Hill, who is now a vulnerability researcher, is presenting the 20-year-old bug at the Objective by the Sea Mac security conference in Monaco on Sunday.