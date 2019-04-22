“April 22 is Earth Day!” Jay Vrijenhoek writes for Intego. “Fun fact: each year Apple retail stores color the Apple logo’s leaf green in celebration.”

“Earth Day is all about awareness of our environmental impact, and as the saying goes, it starts with you,” Vrijenhoek writes. “Today is a great day to learn how to better care for the environment—and, as a side effect of increased energy efficiency, you may even save money in the process.”

Vrijenhoek writes, “By tweaking your Mac’s settings, and perhaps fine-tuning some of your hardware, you can run a more energy-efficient system and do your bit for Earth Day (and every day thereafter).”

MacDailyNews Take: Cleaning out the dust from inside your Mac can really help with fans that spin up more often to keep things cool!