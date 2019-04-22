“New Mac users are often given bad advice that leads to mistakes when they first switch to the Mac,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.

“Don’t listen to others when they advise you to immediately installer add-ons, or give you tips to customize your Mac,” Rosenzweig writes. “Learn to use macOS in its default configuration first, which is best for most users.”

“Also avoid the habit of shutting your Mac down and instead let it sleep,” Rosenzweig writes. “And absolutely avoid installing maintenance or anti-virus apps. Most are useless and many are actually harmful.”

Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Good advice, as usual, from Gary. Follow it, new Mac users, and welcome to the world’s most advanced operating system!