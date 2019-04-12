“In my never-ending quest to simplify my photographic workflow (and also my life workflow) — I’ve discovered that Apple Photos is actually a very strong alternative to Adobe Lightroom (or perhaps– even superior?)” Eric Kim writes for Eric Kim Photography. “”

“My theory: A lot of people look down on Apple photos because it isn’t ‘pro’ enough,” Kim writes. “Truth be told, it seems that Apple Photos does at least 85% of what Adobe Lightroom can do, but it simplifies your photographic workflow process, while allowing you to view, post-process, and export your photos faster and simpler!”

“I honestly think that Apple Photos is one of the most underrated tools for Apple/Mac/iPhone/iPad,” Kim writes. “This piece of software alone is worth the investment in any Apple device — and it’s free!”

MacDailyNews Take: Here, here, praise for Apple’ soft-maligned, yet actually rather unbelievable (especially for the price) Photos!