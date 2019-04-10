“The fidelity to innovation expressed by the late Steve Jobs took many different forms. Most famously, Jobs engendered considerable strides to the world of technology and digital branding,” C.W. Headley writes for Ladders. “More discreetly, Jobs privileged methods of interoception over conventional wisdom when making major decisions. But it didn’t just end there.”

“Recently, Andy Cunningham, who was Jobs’ former publicist held an event called, ‘Lessons Learned From The Powerful Women Who Worked With Steve Jobs,’ in which several of the female executives that worked with Jobs at Pixar, Apple, and NeXT, explained what it was like to work with the business magnate,” Headley writes. “The unorthodox CEO was said to have adopted a pretty ridged binary standard when evaluating the merits of his colleagues, but it wasn’t the one most often occasioned by many high ranking members of the corporate world. In Jobs mind, there were the ‘insanely great,’ and then there were the ‘crappy.'”





Headley writes, “Michelle Quinn, who covered the event, co-signed this by saying, ‘Jobs didn’t care about the gender of his colleagues, as long as they could get the job done.’ Jobs welcomed the challenge of having to defend his ideas to peers who may have expressed a contrary opinion. It was all for the greater good of his objectives.”

