“Apple Inc.’s stock is on pace to post its first 10-day winning streak since 2010 as the company moves closer to reclaiming a $1 trillion market value,” Emily Bary writes for MarketWatch.

“With shares up 1% in morning trading, Apple’s market capitalization is poised to cross the $950 billion mark for the first time since the stock cratered in the fall, assuming the current gains hold through the close,” Bary writes.

“Apple shares need to close at or above $212.08 for the company to cross the $1 trillion market-cap threshold once again,” Bary writes. “The last time Apple had a market cap above $1 trillion was Nov. 1, 2018, according to FactSet.”

MacDailyNews Take: Rinse, lather, and repeat. Don’t get mad at the manipulators. Understand them, learn to recognize when their playbook goes into effect, and profit from their actions. — MacDailyNews, November 27, 2018 — AAPL is like a buoy. Quick, it’s back on the surface! You there, analyst, and you, too, swim down and tug on the chain! Drag it under… lower, lower… Good! Now, quick, everybody jump on, and we’ll take a ride back up to the top again! — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2012 — At the most basic level, it’s extremely simple: Pump, then dump. Foment, then buy. Rinse, lather, repeat as the SEC sleeps. — MacDailyNews, April 26, 2012

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “BD” for the heads up.]