“The app, which allows small businesses to communicate with customers through the platform, currently has over 5 million users,” Reuters reports. “As part of its move to make money from WhatsApp, the company had said in August that it would start charging businesses for sending marketing and customer service messages at a fixed rate for confirmed delivery, ranging from 0.5 cents to 9 cents per message depending on the country.”
“Facebook is one of the biggest global players in private messaging, with its WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram services, each having more than 1 billion users,” Reuters reports. “However, only WhatsApp currently encrypts conversations.”
MacDailyNews Take: First of all, it’s not “private messaging” if it’s not encrypted. So Facebook is not a leader in “private messaging” as its Messenger and Instagram services are to privacy what John Dvorak is to men’s fashion.
Facebook claims Whatsapp is encrypted. Facebook claims a lot of things that true out to be untrue – after your privacy has been invaded as if by huns.
Don’t use Facebook’s crap. The conpany (typo, and it’s staying) is shady from Dead Eyes at the top on down.
Use Apple’s Business Chat instead.
Smart business choose Apple’s secure, private solutions.
For more information, watch Apple’s “Getting Ready for Business Chat” here.
