“Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a business version of its WhatsApp messaging app for Apple Inc’s iOS, more than a year after the service was rolled out for Android users,” Reuters reports. “WhatsApp Business will be available for free downloads from the App Store in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico, the UK and the United States starting Thursday and will be rolled out around the world in the coming weeks.”

“The app, which allows small businesses to communicate with customers through the platform, currently has over 5 million users,” Reuters reports. “As part of its move to make money from WhatsApp, the company had said in August that it would start charging businesses for sending marketing and customer service messages at a fixed rate for confirmed delivery, ranging from 0.5 cents to 9 cents per message depending on the country.”

“Facebook is one of the biggest global players in private messaging, with its WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram services, each having more than 1 billion users,” Reuters reports. “However, only WhatsApp currently encrypts conversations.”

