“Apple Inc. on Wednesday added mergers and acquisitions head Adrian Perica to its executive leadership page online, a promotion that suggests the technology giant is more focused on deals,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg.

“Apple’s website describes Perica as the vice president of corporate development and lists him as reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. That title is old, but reporting to the CEO is a move up in the company’s hierarchy,” Gurman reports. “‘Cook knows it is time to get the deal engine ready,’ said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, who has predicted that Apple will do a major media acquisition this year.”

Gurman reports, “‘They have to accelerate non-existent M&A going forward as we believe they can spend up to $100 billion on M&A over the next few years,’ Ives added.”

