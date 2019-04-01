“Eddy Cue and other Apple executives worked the room,” Pompeo reports. “But as the guests munched on mini empanadas and potato bites, some of them couldn’t help but wonder if there was a Trojan horse in their midst. As one attendee later joked,’Are we at a party, or a wake?'”
“That more or less sums up the schizophrenic reactions to the launch of Apple News+, which is the latest—and arguably the most consequential—entrant in a series of newfangled platform-publisher experiments ranging from Facebook Instant Articles, to Snapchat Discover, to Google Amp,” Pompeo reports. “[Apple News+ has] two major News+ holdouts: The New York Times and The Washington Post. Apple badly wanted to lock down at least one of them, and it began a vigorous courtship of the papers last spring, not long after the Texture deal closed and Apple’s plans for its content bundle were beginning to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter. ‘They put a tremendous amount of pressure on,” one source said. “Eddy Cue was in and out of their offices really trying to woo them.'”
MacDailyNews Take: You can easily see why The New York Times and The Washington Post didn’t sign up, but nothing precludes them from jumping aboard if Apple News+ really scales up.
