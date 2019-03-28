“Beta testers who have joined Apple’s beta testing program will receive the iOS 12.3 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device,” Clover reports. “The update will become available right around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.”
“iOS 12.3 brings the new TV app that Apple first introduced at its March 25 event. The TV app is an updated version of the original TV app, offering up TV shows, movies, sports, news, and more all in one easy-to-access spot,” Clover reports. “The updated TV app has improved content recommendations available through a new ‘For You’ section in the app, which will suggest shows and movies you’ll like based on your past watched history. ”
