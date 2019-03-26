“The Apple club promises to make life a bit simpler, includes some celebrities — exclusive access to Oprah! — and cares a lot about your privacy,” Fowler writes. “But it would be an easier sell if Apple also demonstrated that Apple TV+, News+, Card and Arcade could save you money. Instead, after a two-hour commercial at its headquarters in Silicon Valley on Monday, Apple didn’t even tell us how much some of these services would cost.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s lack of pricing information along with a bunch of “later this year” launch dates has, predictably, gone over like a lead balloon.
