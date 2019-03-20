“‘You can now release an update to your macOS app in stages by enabling Phased Release for Automatic Updates in App Store Connect,’ says Apple in a notification on its Developer website,” Gallagher reports. “Your update will go out to an increasing percentage of users with automatic updates turned on, over a 7-day period,’ [Apple states].”
“If you have Automatic Updates turned on, then the new version will be installed immediately. If you do not, the update will add a red badge to the Mac App Store icon alerting you that it’s available,” Gallagher reports. “This new developer feature means different users will see that badge or have that update automatically installed at different times.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously a nice safeguard feature of which we expect many developers will employ as they deploy.