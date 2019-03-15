“Apple Inc on Thursday responded to Spotify Technology SA’s complaint with EU antitrust regulators, saying the audio streaming service ‘wants all the benefits of a free app without being free,'” Reuters reports.

“Spotify, launched a year after Apple unveiled its first iPhone in 2007, said on Wednesday the company unfairly limits rivals to its own music streaming service,” Reuters reports. “In response, Apple said it had approved and distributed nearly 200 app updates on Spotify’s behalf, resulting in over 300 million downloaded copies of the Spotify app. ‘The only time we have requested adjustments is when Spotify has tried to sidestep the same rules that every other app follows,’ Apple said in a statement. ‘Spotify is free to build apps for – and compete on – our products and platforms, and we hope they do.'”

“The Swedish company has launched a website, outlining different ways in which Apple uses its power to make its platform an ‘uneven playing field,'” Reuters reports. “In its reply, Apple has rebutted most of the points made by Spotify on the website, ‘Time to Play Fair.'”

