“Music streaming service Spotify has elevated its disputes with Apple into a full blown anti-trust complaint filed with the European Commission,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “But Spotify’s public case, as detailed on its website, is misleading and covers up the basic reality that Spotify wants to do business at Apple’s expense without paying for it.”

“In a blog posting, Spotify’s founder and CEO Daniel Ek touched on some grievances the company has with Apple’s App Store policies but provided scant details backing up the general complaints it presented to the public,” Dilger writes. “That line is reminiscent of a parallel concept presented by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who recently floated the idea that Apple should not be able to run the App Store platform while also serving its own first-party apps or services on it, such as Apple Music… There simply isn’t a way to compete with Apple in ‘iOS app stores,’ the same way there isn’t any way to put targeted ads on Facebook with paying Facebook, or any way to sell products on Amazon’s platform without following Amazon’s rules (which include having Amazon’s own products potentially competing with your own).”

“In building a secure software store for iOS users, Apple created something of incredible value that didn’t exist before,” Dilger writes. “Spotify’s portrayal of the history of iOS apps on its ‘Time to Play Fair’ complaint site is simplified to the point of being false… Apple’s App Store is the only place that has attracted anything close to 800 million affluent users who care about their privacy and security… The App Store didn’t open itself. It cost Apple massive resources to get off the ground and it continues to require incredible resources globally to operate. And yet, Apple still offers access to its store to third-party developers for free, charging fees only when they make money distributing their software or selling subscription services.”

