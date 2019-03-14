“In a blog posting, Spotify’s founder and CEO Daniel Ek touched on some grievances the company has with Apple’s App Store policies but provided scant details backing up the general complaints it presented to the public,” Dilger writes. “That line is reminiscent of a parallel concept presented by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who recently floated the idea that Apple should not be able to run the App Store platform while also serving its own first-party apps or services on it, such as Apple Music… There simply isn’t a way to compete with Apple in ‘iOS app stores,’ the same way there isn’t any way to put targeted ads on Facebook with paying Facebook, or any way to sell products on Amazon’s platform without following Amazon’s rules (which include having Amazon’s own products potentially competing with your own).”
“In building a secure software store for iOS users, Apple created something of incredible value that didn’t exist before,” Dilger writes. “Spotify’s portrayal of the history of iOS apps on its ‘Time to Play Fair’ complaint site is simplified to the point of being false… Apple’s App Store is the only place that has attracted anything close to 800 million affluent users who care about their privacy and security… The App Store didn’t open itself. It cost Apple massive resources to get off the ground and it continues to require incredible resources globally to operate. And yet, Apple still offers access to its store to third-party developers for free, charging fees only when they make money distributing their software or selling subscription services.”
Muhc more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Spotify is a money-losing enterprise that cannot compete and has already been eclipsed by Apple Music in the world’s No.1 market for recorded must, the United States of America. As a last resort, Spotify runs whining to the EU like little babies crying for mommy with not a shred of dignity left.
“This boils down to the fact that Spotify wants to use the platform that Apple built and maintains at great expense for free.” – MacDailyNews, March 13, 2019
BTW: You’d have to be stupid to subscribe to Spotify when it has 40% fewer tracks than Apple Music for the same price. Apple Music boasts a catalog of 50 million songs; Spotify has just 30 million. Don’t be stupid. If you’re still subscribing to Spotify, it’s past time for you to cancel it and upgrade to Apple Music. (See also: How to move your Spotify playlists to Apple Music.)
