“In less than two weeks, Tim Cook and Eddy Cue will take the stage to finally unveil Apple’s new video streaming service,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld. “The thinly veiled ‘Show time’ event will focus on Apple’s new services push, and we’re all expecting to get out first look at Apple’s new Netflix-style streaming service.”

“There’s a ton of competition from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, and without a hit show to hang its hat on, Apple will basically relying on its users to sign up to get shows they can already watch elsewhere,” Simon writes. “That could be a tough sell.”

“Basically, the success of the new video service could come down to an area where Apple usually doesn’t compete: price,” Simon writes. “Even with a better interface, iPhone integration, and integrated Siri search, Apple is going to need to convince a whole bunch of people to cancel their existing subscriptions and sign on to a new one, and the best way to do that is by offering it at a lower price.”

MacDailyNews Take: The price will be critical, of course, but don’t discount to allure – and convenience – of having everything in one place via Apple’s TV app. And, we bet, as is Apple, that they’ll come up with at least one bonafide original content hit. The talent assembled by Apple already to too great to not generate some compelling content.