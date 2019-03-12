“Google should be broken up to restore a level playing field for media companies swamped by its ‘overwhelming’ market power, News Corp has told the competition regulator,” Amanda Meade and Amy Remeikis report for The Guardian. “Rupert Murdoch’s Australian arm has argued in a submission to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission that Google’s search engine and third-party advertising platform be separated to make it easier for digital publishers to compete for advertising.”

“‘Google operates in a ‘walled garden’ whereby its related businesses, particularly in the ad tech pipeline, secure and entrench Google’s dominance in general internet search,’ News Corp said in its submission, released on Tuesday. ‘Google’s market power across the ad tech services supply chain is overwhelming,'” Meade and Remeikis report. “Ad tech services are all the products Google offers advertisers – from Google Ads to Google Marketing and Google Ad Manager – which combine seamlessly with its ‘trove of personal data’ to make it attractive for advertisers.”

Meade and Remeikis report, “‘Divestments will work to correct the market structure, by replacing common ownership with separate ownership, where each separate owner has incentives to compete to gain the business of customers,’ the submission says.”

