“Disney is betting big on its 2019 streaming service called Disney+,” Mike Sorrentino reports for CNET. “With Disney CEO Bob Iger calling the streaming service the company’s ‘biggest priority’ for 2019, the company is ending its streaming deal with Netflix so it can launch its own subscription platform as the exclusive streaming home for Disney movies, TV shows and other original programming. ”

“Much of the original programming planned for Disney+ leans into the company’s franchises like Marvel and Star Wars. And it be the only place to stream the company’s new movies after they premiere in theaters, starting with Captain Marvel,” Sorrentino reports. “Not only that, Iger revealed Thursday that the service will house the entire Disney motion picture library “fairly soon” after launch.”

“Basically: If you love Star Wars or Marvel movies, you may find yourself considering yet another subscription before the year is out,” Sorrentino reports. “Disney’s other streaming services — Hulu and sports-focused ESPN+ — will run on the same tech platform so you can subscribe to them with the same password and credit card info. But Disney plans for all three to be individual subscriptions. ”

Tons more in the full article here.