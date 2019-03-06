“Fitbit Inc launched its cheapest smartwatch on Wednesday to defend its position as the second-largest seller of smartwatches after Apple Inc.,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters.
“San Francisco-based Fitbit said the Versa Lite smartwatch will cost $160, down from $200 for the full version,” Nellis reports. “While still tracking workouts and heart rate, it will lack some features such as the ability to store music directly on the watch.”
“In 2018, Fitbit sold 5.5 million smartwatches, behind the biggest seller Apple Inc’s 22.5 million units, but just ahead of Samsung’s 5.3 million units, according to data firm Strategy Analytics,” Nellis reports. “But Samsung overtook Fitbit on a quarterly basis in the last three months of 2018.”
“Apple does not make a cheaper tracker and its watches start at $279,” Nellis reports, “while Samsung’s tracker and watches start at $200.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple doesn’t compete in market share. They don’t sell cheap trackers or stupidwatches in order to pump up unit numbers. Of course, this doesn’t preclude Apple from winning a game they’re not playing.
Apple sells premium products to premium customers at premium prices. Which means that Apple’s customers are worth more, often far more than those who settle for inferior wares.
SEE ALSO:
It’s prime time for Apple Watch – March 6, 2019
IDC: Apple No.1 in Q418 worldwide wearables shipments with 16.2 million units, 10.4 million of which were Apple Watches – March 5, 2019
Apple Watch dominates with 51% global smartwatch market share – February 28, 2019