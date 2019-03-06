“Fitbit Inc launched its cheapest smartwatch on Wednesday to defend its position as the second-largest seller of smartwatches after Apple Inc.,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters.

“San Francisco-based Fitbit said the Versa Lite smartwatch will cost $160, down from $200 for the full version,” Nellis reports. “While still tracking workouts and heart rate, it will lack some features such as the ability to store music directly on the watch.”

“In 2018, Fitbit sold 5.5 million smartwatches, behind the biggest seller Apple Inc’s 22.5 million units, but just ahead of Samsung’s 5.3 million units, according to data firm Strategy Analytics,” Nellis reports. “But Samsung overtook Fitbit on a quarterly basis in the last three months of 2018.”



“Apple does not make a cheaper tracker and its watches start at $279,” Nellis reports, “while Samsung’s tracker and watches start at $200.”

Read more in the full article here.