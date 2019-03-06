“Smartwatches are most certainly no longer a fad,” Dan Gallagher writes for Dow Jones Newswires. “Whether their makers can turn them into necessities is the new billion-dollar question. Many billions of dollars, in fact.”
“Apple Inc. alone is estimated to have sold $9.9 billion worth of its Apple Watch in 2018, according to consensus analyst estimates from Visible Alpha. Analysts see this segment rising to more than $15 billion annually for the company in the next two years,” Gallagher writes. “About 51.3 million smartwatches were sold globally in 2018, up 54% from the previous year, according to data from IDC on Tuesday.”
“A large slice of the public still needs convincing, though,” Gallagher writes. “A survey by UBS late last year found 52% of smartphone users saying they are unlikely to purchase a smartwatch. Fortunately, even that still leaves plenty of room for the market to tick upward.”
MacDailyNews Take: There is Apple Watch and then there are Apple Watch wannabes, knockoffs, also-rans, and roadkill.
You want a real Apple Watch. If it’s not an Apple Watch, it’s not an Apple Watch.
