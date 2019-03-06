“Facebook’s reputation took a deep dive over the past year, staggering under an avalanche of controversies, according to the new Axios Harris Poll 100,” Ina Fried reports for Axios.

“Other tech giants, including Google and Apple, have seen their reputations decline as well,” Fried reports. “But Facebook’s especially steep drop in the new poll suggests that the social network may be uniquely vulnerable to a loss of public confidence.”

Facebook “ranked especially low in some of the individual characteristics that make up the overall score, including citizenship, ethics, and trust,” Fried reports. “Google and Apple have also seen their previously sterling reputations tarnish, though not as severely as Facebook’s.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]